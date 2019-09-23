UK PM Johnson refuses to resign if the Supreme Court rules he lied to the Queen – The Sun

Earlier on Tuesday morning in Asia, the Sun came out with a news story conveying the UK PM’s refrain from stepping down if at all the Supreme Court hearing against his Parliament proroguing favor the opposition. The news story also turns down the odds that Mr. Johnson would not prorogue the Parliament again even if the Supreme Court judges rule the first one as illegal.

The news story also portrayed PM Johnson’s activity during the United Nation’s gathering on Monday.

Key quotes

Asked if his position will be untenable if he was found to have misled the 93-year-old monarch, the PM insisted: “No. I think the reasons for wanting a Queen’s Speech are extremely good”.

FX implications

While the GBP/USD pair shows little reaction to the news, it certainly adds to the Brexit uncertainty and can well challenge the optimists. The Cable is trading near 1.2430 by the press time.