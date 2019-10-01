UK PM Johnson: Prepared to be flexible to solve problem of customs checks on island of Ireland

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they were very prepared to be flexible to solve the problem of customs checks on the island of Ireland, as reported by Reuters.

"If you can have Northern Ireland as part of a United Kingdom (UK) customs union, which is plainly essential, then somehow or other you have to solve the problem of customs checks," Johnson added. "We need a relationship between the exporters and the importers, where there are checks at either end."

The British pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2240, still down 0.38% on a daily basis.