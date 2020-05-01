British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is speaking to mayors on the coronavirus response, the PM's spokesman told reporters on Friday. "The health minister's testing target has been effective in driving up capacity in the system," he added.

Commenting on Brexit talks, the spokesman reiterated that they remain committed to the obligations on Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair paid little to no ming to these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2535, where it was down 0.45% on a daily basis.