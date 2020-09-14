UK PM Johnson: Passing Internal Market Bill gives UK real possibility of a trade deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament that passing the Internal Market Bill will give the UK a "more real possibility" of a trade deal with the European Union.

"What we cannot do now is tolerate a situation where our EU counterparts seriously believe that they have the power to break up our country," Johnson added, as reported by Reuters. "We do not relish the prospect of having to use these powers, at all. We hope very much ... that the EU will be reasonable."

Additional takeaways

"If we reach an agreement they will not be invoked."

"If they were ever needed, ministers would return to this house for a vote."

"We must fulfil the Northern Ireland protocol in accordance with the Good Friday agreement."

"We hope the EU will be reasonable."

"We must uphold the territorial integrity of the UK."

"This house should send a message of unity and resolve to the EU."

"We want a fantastic free trade deal."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2875, gaining 0.63% on a daily basis.