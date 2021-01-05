UK PM Johnson: Over 1 million people are infected in England, 2% of population

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that 2% of the population in England, over 1 million people, is infected with the coronavirus, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"People understand we have no choice but to lockdown."

"We have vaccinated over 1.3 million people across the UK."

"Nearly 1 in 4 of over-eighties will have significant COVID immunity in 2 to 3 weeks."

"Will give daily updates on vaccine rollout from Monday."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.38% on the day at 1.3620.