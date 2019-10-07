UK PM Johnson: Our proposal is very fair and reasonable

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that their proposal to the European Union (EU) on Brexit was 'very fair and reasonable.'

"This is a generous offer we've made, we need to hear the EU's thoughts," Johnson added, per Reuters. " EU leaders can see the argument for pushing on and getting into substantial talks. The issue is what is the EU's objection, we haven't heard detail from them on what problems are."

The British pound largely ignored these comments and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2323, down 0.06% on the day.