UK PM Johnson on Trump: Best for neither side to get involved in each others election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that they have very close relations with US President Trump but added that traditionally they don't get involved in each others election campaigns, as reported by Reuters.

"It's best for neither side to get involved in each others election campaign," Johnson said.

Earlier in the day, Johnson noted that they were planning to leave the EU on January 31st if they have a majority after the election.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading near the 1.29 handle, losing 0.1% on a daily basis.