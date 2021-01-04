UK PM Johnson on coronavirus: We will have to take tougher measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Monday that they will do everything they can to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control and acknowledged that they will have to take tougher measures, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The new measures will be announced shortly."

"Closing primary schools is a last resort, we are trying to avoid that."

"Risk to teachers is no greater than it is to anybody else."

"We have a surging epidemic."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat despite Johnson's latest remarks. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 2.8% on a daily basis at 6,641.