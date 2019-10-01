UK PM Johnson: Not producing proposals now, we will table in Brussels

Reuters reports the latest comments from the UK PM Johnson, with the key headlines found below.

The difficulty is around the customs union.

EU and Dublin are not talking about the proposals we are going to present.

We do think there is a good solution.

UK Gov't has made a considerable offer.

We are already offering a single territory fir Agriculture and agrifooods.

What we want to do is get rid of the backstop, 'that's the most important thing'.

We want changes to the political declaration.

No point of doing Brexit if you stay locked into the customs union, and the existing agreement did just that .

Thinks we can do this with our European friends and with Dublin in a way that protects Good Friday deal

Inevitable that he is going to come under a certain amount of shot and shell.