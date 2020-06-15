When asked about a cutoff date for a deal with the European Union, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he sees no reason why they shouldn't get it done in July.

"I don't want to see talks going on until autumn or winter as perhaps Brussels might like," Johnson added.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.2565. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index recovered a small portion of its daily losses but remains on track to close the day with a loss of around 1% near 6,050 points.