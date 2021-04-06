UK PM Johnson: No reason for us to deviate from lockdown roadmap

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he doesn't see any reason for the UK to deviate from the lockdown roadmap, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"No COVID certificate needed on May 17."

"What we are looking at is the role of COVID passports for overseas travel and signals you can give that you are not contagious."

"We want to make things as easy as we can for covid tests for travel."

"We have to be prudent on international travel."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.18% on the day at 6,816.