British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that Britain has currently no plans to roll out vaccine passports but added that they keep the situation under review, as reported by Reuters.

"Further details on the hotel quarantine policy will be set out next week," the spokesman further announced.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.17% on a daily basis at 6,514. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.18% at 1.3695.