UK PM Johnson: Most areas in local lockdown will go into high category

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is announcing additional coronavirus-related restrictions measures in the UK.
Key quotes as summarized by Reuters
"More people in hospital with covid than when we went into lockdown."
"Full lockdown would deprive children of education and damage the economy."
"To let virus rip would mean the intolerable death toll."
"Delaying other treatments would damage long term health of the nation."
"If the virus is less lethal to under the 60s, still lethal for many younger people."
"Introducing the three-tier system of rules."
"Tiers are medium, high and very high."
"High tier reflects current local lockdowns."
"High alert aims to reduce household to household transmission."
"Most areas in local lockdown will go into the high category."
"Pubs must close in a very high tier."
"Will work with local government on additional measures in very high tier."
"Retail schools and universities will remain open."
"Government will expand economic support to those affected."
"Merseyside will go into very high alert tier from Wednesday."
"We are talking to other local leaders on lockdown rules."
"We cannot let the NHS fall over."
"Rules will be debated and voted on before coming into force on Wednesday."
"This is not how we want to live our lives."
"We're getting better at fighting the virus."
"Weeks and months ahead will be difficult."
Market reaction
The GBP/USD pair edged slightly higher on these comments and was last seen gaining 0.16% on the day at 1.3066.
