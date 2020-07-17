UK PM Johnson: Ministers will be able to close whole sectors in an area

The national lockdown in the UK was undoubtedly the right thing to do, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated on Friday.

Additional takeaways

"We can now control the virus through targeted local lockdowns."

"We are publishing framework for containing future outbreaks."

"Local authorities will be given new powers from tomorrow."

"Ministers will be able to close whole sectors in an area."

"Ministers can order people to stay at home in specified areas."

"Local approach relies on an effective testing system."

"As we approach winter, we need to go further in COVID response."

"Possible the virus will be more virulent in winter."

"We're planning for the worst, we should also hope for the best."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 6,275 points.