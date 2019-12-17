UK PM Johnson looks at big overhaul of the House of Lords - FT

A fresh report published by the Financial Times on Tuesday cites that the UK Johnson is reportedly considering radical plans to reform the House of Lords.

Key Quotes:

“Johnson is considering the membership and role of the House of Lords, with discussions among government insiders involving whether or not the Lords should have directly or indirectly elected members.

Said to be part of a constitutional overhaul aimed at strengthening the UK and also countering the rise of Scottish nationalism - as the threat of a second Scottish referendum has increased after the election last week.

This isn't the first time the government has tried to try and push changes to the House of Lords and it certainly won't be the last. It is an ambitious project and one that may take several years to see any noticeable and major changes to the political landscape.”