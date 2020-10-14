UK PM Johnson: Let's try to avoid misery of another national lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the advice he has today suggests that the regional approach to lockdowns can bring down the R-rate, as reported by Reuters.

"The whole point is to seize this moment now to avoid the misery of another national lockdown," Johnson added but also noted that they are ruling out nothing.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.2% on the day at 5,958.