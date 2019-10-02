UK PM Johnson: Let’s get Brexit done, we can we must and we will

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson said that there are so many reasons to be confident about their country and its direction. Below are some key takeaways, per Reuters.
"Parliament refuses to deliver Brexit, refuses to do anything constructive and refuses to have an election."
"We are coming out of the EU on October 31, come what may."
"Let’s get Brexit done, we can we must and we will."
"Things have not been made easier by the surrender bill."
"We will work for a deal with our EU friends."
The British pound hasn't shown any reaction to the PM's remarks yet. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.35% on the day at 1.2257.
