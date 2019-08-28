UK PM Johnson: Lawmakers will have "ample time" to debate Brexit

Sky News is out with the comments from the UK PM Johnson, as he confirms the suspension of the UK Parliament to October 14th.

Queen's speech to be held on 14 October. Queen's speech is needed to set out legislative programme. Lawmakers will have "ample time" to debate Brexit. Completely untrue that he is trying to sideline parliament on Brexit.

The Cable has managed to recover about 50-pips and is back on the 1.22 handle, still down -0.65% on the day.