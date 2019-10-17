UK PM Johnson: Lawmakers need to deliver Brexit without any more delay

In a press conference on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that lawmakers need to deliver Brexit without any more delay and added that the future partnership can be incredibly positive for the United Kingdom and the European Union.

The GBP/USD pair didn't pay any mind to Johnson's remarks and was last seen trading near the 1.28 handle, losing 0.28% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"I do think this deal represents a good deal. It's a reasonable fair outcome."

"Now is the moment for us to get Brexit done. We are a quintessential European country."