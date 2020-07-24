UK PM Johnson: It is clear that there is a risk the virus will come back

The UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is out on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the coronavirus situation and the use of masks in the country.

Key quotes

“We have done very well, but the virus is still there.”

“We should rely on the common sense of the British people.”

“Wants everybody to get a flu jab.”

“NHS needs to be protected during the winter months.”

GBP/USD depressed near lows

GBP/USD is unimpressed by the solid UK Manufacturing, Services and Retail Sales data, as it holds the lower ground around 1.2725 amid looming Brexit uncertainty and the downbeat market mood.