British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken out of the intensive care, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing a statement published by the PM's office.

Prime Minister Johnson will reportedly receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery and is in extremely good spirits.

Market reaction

The British pound's reaction to this development was largely muted. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.72% on the day at 1.2475 and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.07% at 0.8770.