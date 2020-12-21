UK PM Johnson is facing intense pressure to impose another national lockdown within days – The Guardian

Although global vaccine developed and medical authorities are optimistic to overcome the new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), The Guardian came out with the news suggesting a national lockdown in the UK during late Monday.

The news relies on more than 40 countries’ ban on the arrivals from the UK as well as government scientific advisers’ warning to cite the pressure on British PM Boris Johnson.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph came out with the news suggesting the British government’s consideration to keep schools closed for the whole of January.

FX implications

GBP/USD fails to portray downbeat news amid recent optimism over US stimulus and covid vaccine. Even so, the Cable fades bounce off 1.3188 while taking rounds to 1.3460 during the early Asian trading on Tuesday.