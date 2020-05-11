UK PM Johnson: If we can't get a vaccine quickly, we will have to think about how to adapt the economy

The UK's PM Boris Johnson has stated that If we can't get a vaccine quickly, the UK will have to think about how to adapt to the economy. This comes following Boris Johnson unveiling a "conditional plan" to reopen society, allowing people in England to spend more time outdoors from Wednesday. The PM was criticized yesterday for vague new guidance, but it is expected that more detailed guidance will be published and will include guidance where you can meet one person from outside your own household in a park if you stay two metres apart.

Meanwhile, in recent trade, GBP/USD has been consolidating a stronger dollar and subsequent losses at the start of this week. More on that here: GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2330. For the week ahead, both the US and UK calendar will be in focus with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) preliminary first-quarter GDP data from the UK.