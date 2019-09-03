UK PM Johnson: If MPs vote tomorrow to stop negotiations then that (election) would be the only way...

Having been defeated at the House of Commons by 328 votes, including 21 Tory rebels, the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson showed readiness to put forward a motion for a snap election if the members of the parliament (MPs) vote to block Brexit negotiations.
As per the tweet from Steven Swinford, political correspondent to ITV:
On the other hand, Financial Times’ Sebastian Payne says that all 21 Tory rebels (including Philip Hammond) lost their whip while voting against the party agenda:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh yearly low on the back of disappointing US data. The advance was modest as the shared currency remains out of the market’s favor. Bears still targeting 1.0820.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2100 despite anti-no-deal Brexit MPs' victory at the UK’s parliament
Despite witnessing a victory of the Brexit haters at the UK’s parliament, GBP/USD fails to register many moves while taking rounds to 1.2100 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY drops below 106 as dismal PMI data weigh on USD
After spending the first day of the week fluctuating in a very tight range above the 106 handle, the USD/JPY pair came under strong selling pressure in the last couple of hours and is now losing 0.32% on the day at 105.88.
Gold taking back the lime-light and hunting down recent highs
Gold prices have been on the rise again on Tuesday with US traders and investors coming back after the Labour Day holidays to what is a toxic-cocktail of Brexit and trade war risks.
Australian GDP Preview: market anticipates the worst possible scenario
Australian Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter of the year will be out early Wednesday, with the market expecting a 0.5% quarterly growth and a 1.4% advance yearly basis.