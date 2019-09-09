UK PM Johnson: I don’t want an election, but is the only way to break the deadlock

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson recently crossed the wires, while speaking to the Members of the Parliaments (MPs), as the debate on whether there should be a snap election or not goes live in the British House of Commons.
Key quotes
“I don’t want an election, but is the only way to break the deadlock.”
“Only possible explanation is they fear we, I, will win it and secure a renewed mandate to take this country out of the EU.”
“They only believe in democracy when it delivers the results they want.”
“The opposition has a constitutional government to oppose the Government and to replace it. For this task they are handsomely paid to the tune of £10m of taxpayers money. The leader of the opposition himself is entitled to over £140000 of taxpayer money. They have their job....are there not grounds for legal grounds to compel them to do it.”
“Let the people decide if they want to delay Brexit.”
“I will not ask for Brexit delay.”
FX implications
While the British Pound (GBP) shows no immediate reaction to the news, neither the PM is expected to win the MPs supports for early election via harsh statements, his lack of readiness to discuss Brexit delay with the EU might endanger a smooth departure of the UK and could offer another long wait for action, which in turn could weigh on the British currency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1040 level
EUR/USD challenged the 1.1073 resistance and the 100 SMA as the buyers took control this Monday. However, the spot would need to overcome the 1.1073/1.1100 resistance zone on a daily closing basis to confirm a bullish reversal en route towards 1.1142.
GBP/USD holds on to gains ahead of Parliament
Better-than-anticipated UK data and hopes that MPs will turn into law their latest Brexit bill, underpin Sterling in a quiet Monday. Parliament set to vote by the end of the day. GBP/USD trading near fresh six-week highs.
USD/JPY advances above 107 supported by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the large part of the day moving sideways near the 107 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose to a daily high of 107.18.
Gold hits fresh two-week lows under $1,500/oz
After a pause, Gold resumed the decline, falling again below $1,500/oz. Price bottomed at $1,497 the fresh two-week low. It bounced back to the upside and as of writing is hovering around $1,500 down for the day but off lows.
A busy week ahead as investors await central banks moves
Risk assets received a boost last week while safe havens gave up some gains after the United States and China agreed to return to the negotiating table in early October.