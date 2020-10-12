UK PM Johnson: I do not believe we need a full lockdown

While addressing House of Commons on Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that he does not believe that they need to have a full lockdown in the UK amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Key quotes

"I do not believe we should stand aside and let the virus spread."

"We cannot allow the virus to rip."

"I take no pleasure in imposing restrictions on businesses."

"We must act. We need to go further."

"The local approach has produced different sets of complex rules."

"We will now simplify our local rules."

"Medium alert level will cover most of the country."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.3043.