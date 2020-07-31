UK PM Johnson: Hoped to reopen higher coronavirus risk settings but we are postponing

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson said on Friday that they had hoped to reopen areas with higher coronavirus risk factors but decided to postpone it.

Key takeaways

"Guidance on returning to work remains unchanged."

"Most people are following the rules. We must keep our discipline."

"There will be a greater police presence, face-covering rules will be extended."

"Face-coverings will be enforced in additional places from August 8."

"Unless people follow the rules, we may need to go further."

"We plan for the worst but hope for the best. We must obey the rules to avoid a full national lockdown."

"I do believe that children should go back to school in September."

"Getting our children back to school should be a national priority."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE showed no reaction to these announcements and continues to trade flat on the day at 5,990.