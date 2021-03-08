UK PM Johnson: Have to remain prudent on speed of re-opening

"We've got to remain prudent on the speed of re-opening," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"People would rather trade some urgency for some certainty on the dates we've set out."

"I accept that the data looks positive, there are positive signs."

"We have seen that cases can spike."

"A big-budget of risk is involved in the re-opening of schools, we think it's manageable."

Market reaction

The British pound showed no reaction to these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.23% on the day at 1.3808.