UK PM Johnson: Have about a dozen trade deals we are currently working on

The UK PM Johnson is on the wires now, via Reuters, taking live questions from LBC listeners

Key Quotes:

“When ask about trade deals, “we have talks underway with many countries”.

“Cannot say how many trade deals have been formalised.”

A number of trade deals are "oven ready".

“I guess we have about a dozen trade deals we are currently working on. “

“I see no reason to go beyond the transition period end deadline.”

When asked about breaking his promise to leave EU on Oct 31, “I was ambushed in a broken parliament”.

“UK will leave EU on Jan 31 if we have a majority.”

“We come out as soon as we could but Brexit at the latest Jan 31.”

“I guarantee we will leave EU by Jan 31 if we get a majority.”

The Cable is seen battling the 1.29 handle on the above handle, as the US dollar picks up strength across the board amid quiet Black Friday trading.