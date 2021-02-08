UK PM Johnson: Good evidence AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping transmission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that they are seeing good evidence showing that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is stopping the transmission of the virus, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"We must remember the importance of daily testing."
"We are very confident in all the vaccines we are using."
"All of the vaccines we are using are effective in protecting against death and serious illness."
"We will continue to study the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout."
"We will look at how the population responds to the vaccines."
"The vaccines remain of massive benefit to our country and population."
"Vaccines will offer the way out."
"Every day that goes by we can see medicine is slowly getting the upper hand over the disease."
Market reaction
The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen gaining 1.05% on a daily basis at 6,556.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.