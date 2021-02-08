UK PM Johnson: Good evidence AstraZeneca vaccine is stopping transmission

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that they are seeing good evidence showing that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is stopping the transmission of the virus, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"We must remember the importance of daily testing."

"We are very confident in all the vaccines we are using."

"All of the vaccines we are using are effective in protecting against death and serious illness."

"We will continue to study the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout."

"We will look at how the population responds to the vaccines."

"The vaccines remain of massive benefit to our country and population."

"Vaccines will offer the way out."

"Every day that goes by we can see medicine is slowly getting the upper hand over the disease."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen gaining 1.05% on a daily basis at 6,556.