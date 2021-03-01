UK PM Johnson: Going at the right pace on reopening from lockdowns

"We have no reason to think vaccines are ineffective against new coronavirus variants," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Public Health England does not think new variants represent a threat to the wider public."

"I'm very confident that testing kits will help keep cases down as schools reopen next week."

"We are going at the right pace on reopening from lockdowns."

Market reaction

The market mood remains upbeat following these remarks and the UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen gaining 1.35% on a daily basis at 6,570.