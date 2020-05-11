UK PM Johnson faces cabinet splits over travel quarantine – The Times

According to The Times, the UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden raised concerns over Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown easing strategy and its impact plans on the tourism industry.

Some are privately furious over what they see as a lack of consultation with the cabinet over the lockdown exit strategy, The Times reported.

The backlash is mainly over Johnson’s plans to quarantine all travelers coming to the UK for 14 days.

Market reaction

The pound came under fresh selling pressure on the above report, with GBP/USD erasing early gains and back in the red at session lows of 1.2362. The spot is shedding 0.35% so far.