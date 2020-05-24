UK PM Johnson faces Cabinet revolt for backing scandal-hit Dominic Cummings over his lockdown breach – The Sun

UK PM Boris Johnson is up for another Cabinet battle after supporting his adviser Dominic Cummings his lockdown breach. The Sun said, on early Monday morning in Asia, “the PM said he had cleared his most senior adviser of any wrongdoing and branded his actions ‘sensible and defensible’.”

Mr. Cummings is accused of ignoring strict government advice by driving his virus-stricken wife from London to self-isolate at his family farm near Durham.

He spent five hours holed up in No10 on Sunday, fuelling speculation he was about to quit.

But Boris emerged to tell the nation he was standing by his man, who he said he was only trying to protect his four-year-old son.

Hosting a tense daily No10 briefing, Boris dismissed growing calls for an official inquiry.

Ten Tory MPs went public will calls for Mr. Cummings to be sacked, with much more privately furious at the row.

MPs accused Boris of hypocrisy, making the government look arrogant and elitist, and seriously undermining the lockdown message.