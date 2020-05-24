UK PM Johnson faces Cabinet revolt for backing scandal-hit Dominic Cummings over his lockdown breach – The Sun

UK PM Boris Johnson is up for another Cabinet battle after supporting his adviser Dominic Cummings his lockdown breach. The Sun said, on early Monday morning in Asia, “the PM said he had cleared his most senior adviser of any wrongdoing and branded his actions ‘sensible and defensible’.”
Key quotes
Mr. Cummings is accused of ignoring strict government advice by driving his virus-stricken wife from London to self-isolate at his family farm near Durham.
He spent five hours holed up in No10 on Sunday, fuelling speculation he was about to quit.
But Boris emerged to tell the nation he was standing by his man, who he said he was only trying to protect his four-year-old son.
Hosting a tense daily No10 briefing, Boris dismissed growing calls for an official inquiry.
Ten Tory MPs went public will calls for Mr. Cummings to be sacked, with much more privately furious at the row.
MPs accused Boris of hypocrisy, making the government look arrogant and elitist, and seriously undermining the lockdown message.
FX implications
While the news should ideally add burden on to the GBP/USD pair, the quote seems to recovery from 1.2168 to 1.2177 by the press time. The reason could be the broad US dollar pullback.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to extend rebound, edges lower toward 0.6500
AUD/USD remains under bearish pressure for second straight day. Sour market mood dampens demand for risk-sensitive currencies on Friday. US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains near 99.80.
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle
USD/JPY rises to the intraday high of 107.70 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday.
NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset
NZD/USD prints modest gains while trading around 0.6100 amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair seems to have ignored the recent earthquake in near New Zealand’s capital while also emerging from the US-China tussle.
WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.
Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765
XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.