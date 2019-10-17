UK PM Johnson faces a daunting task of securing UK lawmaker's approval for Brexit deal - FT

Senior Labour sources are predicting that fewer than ten Labour MPs will back Government on Saturday. Every vote could count...This is likely not enough for the Brexit deal to gain enough traction in Parliament. The Conservatives do not have a majority in the House, so Mr Johnson has to assemble a coalition of MPs to vote for his Brexit deal.

Sebastian Payne, of the Financial Times, says that they predict '318 MPs could vote for the deal, 321 against. Without the DUP, Boris needs to win over at least 2 MPs to pass his new deal.'

" Boris Johnson faces a daunting task in trying to secure parliamentary approval for his Brexit deal after Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party came out against the new withdrawal agreement.

Analysis by the Financial Times suggests that unless the prime minister can persuade the DUP to drop its opposition, or persuade several Labour MPs or independent parliamentarians to support the deal, Mr Johnson will struggle to win a House of Commons majority.

The FT estimates 321 MPs could vote against the deal, with 318 supporting it.

Many members have yet to declare how they will vote when the Commons considers Mr Johnson’s deal on Saturday. It will be the first Saturday sitting since Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands in 1982.

The Conservatives do not have a majority in the House, so Mr Johnson has to assemble a coalition of MPs to vote for his Brexit deal.



Out of the 287 Tory MPs, nearly all are expected to back the deal, including most of the 28 hardline Eurosceptic Conservatives — dubbed the Spartans — who voted repeatedly against Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

Government whips who serve as business managers in the Commons will turn the screws on Tory MPs over the next 48 hours. “Our whipping is going to be medieval,” said one government official.

The Spartans belong to the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Tory MPs, whose leader Steve Baker has already indicated he will vote for the deal.

“We’ll meet on Saturday morning to decide whether to support it,” said one senior ERG member.

Downing Street had expected three to five Spartans not to back Mr Johnson’s deal before it was unveiled on Thursday, but none have so far come out against.

The next challenge for Mr Johnson is to win over 23 independent Conservatives — former Tory MPs who have had the party whip removed.

At least three are unlikely to back the deal: Dominic Grieve, Guto Bebb and Justine Greening.

Most of the other 20 have yet to declare their voting intentions, but the majority are expected to support the agreement, according to Nicholas Soames, the Tory grandee who was among those to have the whip removed.

Mark Spencer, Conservative chief whip, told the cabinet on Wednesday that he thought 15 independent Tories would rally behind the deal. Backing the revised withdrawal agreement could give them a route back into the Conservative party.

But if Mr Johnson is successful in winning over the Spartans and independent Conservatives, there is still no Commons majority for a deal.

Without the DUP, the prime minister’s efforts will be partly focused on how many other independent MPs — mainly former Labour parliamentarians — can be persuaded to back his agreement.

Three whipless MPs — former Labour members Ian Austin and Frank Field, plus ex-Liberal Democrat Stephen Lloyd — are expected to vote for the deal.

If Mr Johnson fails to garner much support among these independent MPs, his last hope is to woo Labour — against a backdrop of party leader Jeremy Corbyn pledging to oppose the deal.

Until now the number of rebel Labour MPs talking to Downing Street about supporting Mr Johnson’s deal has been only in single figures — up to nine, who mainly represent Leave constituencies. They are not all certain to back the agreement.

Many Labour MPs went cold on supporting Mr Johnson after he last month demanded that the EU rewrite the terms of the UK’s future relationship with the bloc to allow Britain to substantially diverge from European rules after Brexit -