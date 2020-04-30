UK PM Johnson: Face coverings will be useful as we come out of lockdown

The phase-two of the coronavirus plan will be more sophisticated in responding to changes in the rate of infection, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in his first press briefing since returning to the office.

"Face coverings will be useful as we come out of lockdown," PM Johnson added and announced that they will be sharing more information on on the matter next week. "There is clearly a massive way to go to testing."

Meanwhile, commenting on reports on Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, "this is a promising first step," the government's chief scientific adviser Vallance said.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.87% on the day at 1.2573.