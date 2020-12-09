UK PM Johnson: EU wants to take away our control over our fishing waters

"The European Union wants to take away our control over our fishing waters," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday and reiterated that he cannot accept that demand.
Additional takeaways
"Looking forward to discussing Brexit with the EU."
"The EU is insisting that if they pass a new law in the future then they want the automatic right to punish us."
"We will prosper with or without a deal."
"We had an oven-ready deal, which was the Withdrawal Agreement."
"We left with a very good deal."
"This country will be ready for the Australian or Canadian solution."
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.75% on the day at 1.3453.
