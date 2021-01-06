UK PM Johnson: End of lockdown will be slow unravelling

While speaking in House of Commons, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that schools will be the first thing to reopen and repeated that this could happen around mid-February, as reported by Reuters.

"The end of the lockdown will not be a big bang," Johnson added and said it will be a "slow unravelling."

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 2.4% on a daily basis at 6,771. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2655, where it was gaining 0.22% on the day.