UK PM Johnson: Don't want an election at all but cant see another way

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that he didn't want an election but added that he can't see another way.

"Parliament voted to scupper our negotiating power," Johnson added. "If people really think we should stay in the EU beyond October 31, that should be a matter for voters to decide."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and continues to consolidate its daily gains near 1.2330, adding more than 0.6% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways as reported by Reuters.