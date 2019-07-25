UK PM Johnson: Do not think no deal will be the outcome

Additional remarks from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continue to cross the wires as he speaks to lawmakers. Below are some key quotes, as reported by Reuters. In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair clings to modest daily gains near the 1.25 handle.

"Under no circumstances would we agree to any free trade deal that put the national health service on the table."

"I do not think no deal will be the outcome."

"EU nationals in UK will have absolute certainty to live and work here."

"Clear that our immigration system must change."