UK PM Johnson: Different parts of UK may need to stay in full lockdown longer

Commenting on the government's recently-published coronavirus recovery strategy, "we will be driven by data, science and public health," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. "Different parts of the UK may need to stay in full lockdown longer."

Additional takeaways

"Any divergence around the UK would be short term."

"Will only reach alert level three if everyone plays their part."

"The situation is improving but there is a vast amount more to be done in care homes."

"A wrong move would be disastrous."

"Sectors allowed to reopen should reopen subject to social distancing."

"There is a lower risk outdoors than indoors."

"All precautions will count for little if we are re-infected from overseas."

The second phase could involve sporting events behind closed doors."

"If data goes the wrong way, we will have no hesitation in reintroducing measures."

"If everyone stays alert and follow rules, we can control the virus."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair's reaction to these remarks was largely muted. As of writing, the pair was down 0.4% on the day at 1.2357.