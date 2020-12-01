UK PM Johnson: COVID-19 restrictions likely to be needed until spring

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he believes that coronavirus-related restrictions will be needed until spring, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"There remains a compelling case for regional tiers in England."

"We will do everything we can to support the hospitality sector."

"We will give a one-off payment of 1,000 pounds to pubs that do not serve food."

"We will review tiers every 14 days."

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 1.85% on the day at 6,380.72.