UK PM Johnson: Coronavirus shows why Britain must have global role

The UK has to strengthen its position in the world, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said and announced that the will merge the international aid department and the foreign office.

Additional takeaways

"Coronavirus shows why Britain must have a global role."

"Aid and foreign policy are one and the same thing."

"The new department will give foreign minister the power to decide which countries receive aid."

"Ambassadors will lead all in-country work."

"New department will use all tools of British influence."

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.57% on the day at 1.2675.