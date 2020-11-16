UK PM Johnson: Confident we will prosper without EU trade deal

As the next round of Brexit negotiations kicks off in Brussels this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office in a statement said on Monday that they are confident that the UK will prosper if they fail to reach trade deal with the EU, per Reuters.
"The Prime Minister has been clear that we will not accept any proposals in the negotiations that undermine our status as a sovereign, independent country and if the EU don’t respect the sovereignty of the UK we will leave on Australian terms," the statement further read.
Market reaction
The GBP/USD edged lower following these comments and was last seen losing 0.08% on the day at 1.3176.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains and trades above 1.1850. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. US politics and the Asian trade deal are also eyed.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD stuck in range below $1900, awaits fresh impetus
Gold remains buoyed by softer Treasury yields, rising virus fears. Gold’s upside attempts capped by the US dollar bounce. Risky-rally over vaccine optimism appears to fade, lifts USD.
Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed
The market mood is upbeat ahead of Moderna's vaccine news and the US seems to be moving forward from the elections. A broad Asian trade deal and upbeat Chinse data are also boosting the moment.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.