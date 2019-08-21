UK PM Johnson: Clearly we cannot accept the current Withdrawal Agreement

Speaking to reporters ahead of his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated that he believed they could get a deal but added that they clearly cannot accept the current Withdrawal Agreement. Below are some key quotes as reported by Reuters.

"Our relationship with Germany is so important for the UK."

"We will be talking about a wide range of subjects - Russia, Iran, China, Hong Kong."

"We cannot accept any arrangements which divide the UK."

"We do need that backstop removed."

"If we can remove backstop we can move forward together."

"We are dedicated to the protection of the 3.2 million EU nationals in the UK."

The GBP/USD pair inched higher on these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2155, down 0.1% on the day.