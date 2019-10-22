UK PM Johnson: Chances of a no-deal increase if parliament defeats programme motion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday that chances of a no-deal Brexit would increase if parliament were to defeat the programme motion, the timetable for Brexit legislation.

"The best way to avoid Brexit problems is to vote for my deal today," Johnson said. "If we reject this new deal, the alternative is to undo Brexit, surely no democrat would contemplate such a course. We must reject a second referendum."

The GBP/USD pair continued to edge lower on these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2900, losing 0.45% on the day. Below are some additional takeaways, per Reuters.

"If amendments change the fundamentals of the deal, what would that say to the EU about us?"

"Do you think the EU will open the Withdrawal Agreement again?"

"Let us work night and day to get this done. The EU does not want a delay."

"Vote for my programme motion or you give responsibility to the EU."