UK PM Johnson: Cannot see any circumstances where we will need checks between N.Ireland and Britain

"I cannot see any circumstances where we will need checks between Northern Ireland and Britain," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. Checks would only be needed for goods going on to Ireland if we do not have a zero tariff, zero quota agreement with the EU," Johnson further explained.

The British pound hasn't yet reacted to these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2980, losing 0.6% on a daily basis.