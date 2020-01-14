UK PM Johnson: Cannot agree to any requests leading to Scottish independence referendum

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's request to hold another Scottish independence referendum got rejected by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday

"I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums," PM Johnson wrote in a letter that he shared on Twitter. "Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade. It is time that we all worked to bring the whole of the United Kingdom together."

In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair was last flat on the day near 1.2990.