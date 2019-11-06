UK PM Johnson: Brexit delay is bad for country and economy

Following his meeting today, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced that the Queen has agreed to the general election.

"My deal is a great deal for this country," Johnson reiterated, as reported by Reuters. "Brexit delay is bad for the country and the economy."

The British pound largely ignored these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2885, adding 0.03% on a daily basis and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.15% on the day at 0.8605.