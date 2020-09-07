UK PM Johnson: Brexit deal could be reached if EU rethinks its current position

Amid looming fallout over the Brexit talks, UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson appeared before the media late Sunday, noting that there is still an agreement to be reached if the European Union (EU) rethinks its current position.

Additional comments

UK will be ready to trade with the EU on Australia type terms if no deal agreed.

if no deal reached by October 15 with the EU, both sides should accept that and move.

An EU free trade deal is needed by October 15 to be in force by year-end.

The Telegraph reported that PM Johnson could warn the EU that if there is no breakthrough in the Brexit deal by October 15, Britain will accept no deal and move on.

This comes after the EU has said it wants full access for its boats to fish in UK waters in return for giving the UK fishing industry full access to EU markets.

On state aid, the EU has expressed concern that it could give business in the UK an unfair advantage over their European competitors and Mr Barnier has previously said the EU will require "robust" guarantees in this area if it is to agree a deal.

