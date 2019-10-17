UK PM Johnson: Anti-democratic backstop has been abolished

Commenting on the Brexit deal, "the anti-democratic backstop has been abolished," noted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a post on Twitter.

"The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and – unlike the backstop – will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose," Johnson added. "We will leave the EU’s Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

The British Pound largely ignored these comments. The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2890, adding 0.47% on a daily basis.